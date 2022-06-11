See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Whitney Liddy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Whitney Liddy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Liddy works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 11, 2022
    She is an amazing doctor. Amazing bed side manner. she is very patient and knowledgeable. She addressed all the questions and took time to explain her approach. She did my thyroid biopsy and she was very gentle. Very organized office and she followed up with me immediately after the biopsy. Congratulations to her for being a caring and skilled doctor.
    — Jun 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Whitney Liddy, MD
    About Dr. Whitney Liddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1023329240
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whitney Liddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liddy works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Liddy’s profile.

    Dr. Liddy has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liddy.

