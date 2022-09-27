Dr. Landa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney Landa, MD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Landa, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA.
Dr. Landa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landa?
Dr. Landa has worked patiently and continuously with 2 of our children. Both kids have felt comfortable and been treated with kindness and respect. She has worked through various changes and challenges and ultimately found treatment plans that have continued to support their needs. I would highly recommend Dr. Landa to anyone with children in need of psychiatric support!
About Dr. Whitney Landa, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1013236769
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landa works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Landa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.