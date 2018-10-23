Overview

Dr. Whitney Laclair, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Laclair works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.