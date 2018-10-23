Dr. Whitney Laclair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Laclair, DO
Overview
Dr. Whitney Laclair, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Laclair works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation1409 E Briggsmore Ave, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laclair?
I was so sad to find out when we changed insurance, she wouldn’t be my doctor for our next baby! She is the best at answering any random question I had for her! I’m not sure I can find someone like her for our next pregnancy.
About Dr. Whitney Laclair, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609019512
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laclair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laclair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laclair works at
Dr. Laclair has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Laclair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laclair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.