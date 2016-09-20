Dr. Whitney Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Jones, MD
Dr. Whitney Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Associates, PLLC2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 888-1988
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
Was referred to Dr Jones when no one else could help. He's a fabulous Dr! Very kind hearted,personable & is more than willing to recommend you to another dr when needed.Unfortunately he no longer see patients.Was told he only performs surgeries/lectures.His assistant, Elizabeth, is very good/thorough.But the staff is very disappointing!! Been trying to get my files/referral for a mandatory surgery that can't be done here.It's been almost 3 months now & still nothing. Office Mgr doesn't care.SAD
About Dr. Whitney Jones, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
