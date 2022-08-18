Overview

Dr. Whitney Jolitz, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jolitz works at Relievus in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA and Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.