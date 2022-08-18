Dr. Jolitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney Jolitz, DO
Dr. Whitney Jolitz, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Delaware County Memorial Hospital501 N Lansdowne Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 284-8100MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Crozer Health Family Care and Women's Health30 Lawrence Rd Ste 500, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (484) 446-3660
Rowan College of Osteopathic Medicine1 Medical Center Dr Ste 162, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions (610) 447-2000
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Help full doctor I satisfied with her suggestion
About Dr. Whitney Jolitz, DO
- Gynecology
- English
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Jolitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jolitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jolitz has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jolitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jolitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jolitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jolitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jolitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.