Dr. Whitney James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Whitney James, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. James works at
Locations
1
University Medical Center1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-6000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Prescott Eye Care & Surgical Center PC3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 212-1479Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Whitney James, MD, PC3191 Stillwater Dr Ste B, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 212-1479Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James diagnosed my crps and provided treatment that actually helps. I am also unable to take pain meds. Her staff helped with breathing and relaxation techniques. The relief I have received has increased my quality of life. She does what is needed and listens. I didn't believe her when she said she could help. I am glad I was wrong.
About Dr. Whitney James, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1144582248
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Bates College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James speaks French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.