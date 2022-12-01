Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Westland Family Foot and Ankle Specialists33777 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Directions (480) 361-2500Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Whitney Hunchak is an excellent doctor, very knowledgeable and willing to explain issues in a way I could understand. She was careful to avoid unnecessary costs or treatments. She communicated well with the surgeon who performed the initial repair of my compound ankle fracture, as well as with the therapists who assisted in my recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Whitney Hunchak for foot and ankle care.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1316175847
