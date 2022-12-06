Dr. Hovenic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney Hovenic, MD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Hovenic, MD is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Locations
Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute640 W Moana Ln, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 3640 Warren Way Ste 200, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor! I recommended her to my dad, and he’s a new patient! Very conscientious.
About Dr. Whitney Hovenic, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487826764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hovenic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hovenic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hovenic has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovenic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovenic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovenic.
