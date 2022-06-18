Dr. Whitney Gray, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Gray, DDS
Dr. Whitney Gray, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - DDS.
1
Dental Arts of Palm Harbor35691 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 416-3983
White House Family Dental Care1301 US Highway 41 Byp # S, White House, TN 37188 Directions (941) 800-2095
White House Family Dental Care301 White House Xing, White House, TN 37188 Directions (941) 800-1449
This wonderful dentist is “my dentist for life”!! He was professional, knowledgeable and compassionate in every aspect of the visit. He explains everything that is going on before it is done. I have an extreme fear of dental work. It is completely GONE. His assistant Ashley was personable and professionally competent throughout the procedure. What a winning team. Very highly recommended them, we now have 5 family members as patients.
About Dr. Whitney Gray, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1992171888
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - DDS
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
