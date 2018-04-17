Dr. Whitney Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Dunham, MD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Dunham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
1
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-4462
2
Huntsville Hospital Pediatric Neurology401 Lowell Dr SE Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-4462
3
Palmetto Health-USC Obstetrics and Gynecology - Columbia Womens Healthcare1301 Taylor St Ste 6J, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 296-2942
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Dunham! She never rushes you and is very attentive. She was very understanding in the issues I was having with my employer during my 2nd pregnancy. She delivered my baby and was nothing short of amazing! She was patient and explained everything along the way. The only issue I had with seeing her is the parking at Crestwood is horrible and occasionally the wait time at appointments was long but if you can stand those two things I would definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Whitney Dunham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.