Dr. Whitney Driver, MD
Dr. Whitney Driver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Dr. Driver works at
Locations
Oklahoma City11200 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 936-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Driver is fabulous! She is obviously a very competent doctor and pays attention to details. She has been there for me through two deliveries and a miscarriage now and I have absolutely no complaints about her or anyone at Lakeside. If you are like me and can't always remember what to ask in an appointment they respond very quickly to the online portal.
About Dr. Whitney Driver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770743825
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driver works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Driver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.