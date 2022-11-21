Dr. Whitney Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Whitney Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
-
1
North Atlanta Womens Care PC4040 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 771-5270
-
2
Cumming Pediatric Group PC1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 360, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 771-5270
-
3
Johns Creek Office6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 375, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 771-5270
-
4
North Atlanta Women's Care P.C.3400 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 771-5270
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
I have been struggling to find a gynecologist for a while now. The front desk staff and medical assistant I had were so friendly. The office is clean and welcoming. Dr Cook took the time to address every question and concern I had without judgment. I have never had a doctor as thorough and informative as she was. North Atlanta Womens Care will be my new regular place for women's health care and I would highly recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Whitney Cook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871890855
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.