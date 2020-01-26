Dr. Whitney Chouteau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chouteau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Chouteau, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Whitney Chouteau, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Las Colinas.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7200 State Highway 161, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 636-5727
-
2
Medical & Surgical Clinic of Irving P.A.2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 823-3240
-
3
Medical & Surgical Clinic of Irving P.A.6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 255, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 823-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chouteau?
I have cerebral palsy & Lupus. I've been seeing Dr. Chouteau for about 2 years. I love her office staff, the doctor, the way they truly care about their patients! I have ( sadly) had to go to pain management for approximately 20 yrs. I cannot say enough nice things about this office. It is a traditional pain management, as well as all the new procedures. I would HIGHLY recommend her.
About Dr. Whitney Chouteau, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639373129
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chouteau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chouteau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chouteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chouteau has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chouteau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chouteau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chouteau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chouteau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chouteau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.