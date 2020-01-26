Overview

Dr. Whitney Chouteau, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Las Colinas.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.