Overview

Dr. Whitney Booker, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Booker works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Placenta Previa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.