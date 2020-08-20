Dr. Whitney Booker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Booker, MD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Booker, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Booker during my high risk pregnancy. She was very thorough and helped to ease my concerns. She is knowledgeable and very pleasant to speak to. She definitely has a comforting presence about her. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor and the staff was amazing too.
About Dr. Whitney Booker, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972878148
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
