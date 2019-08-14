Overview

Dr. Whitfield Knapple, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Knapple works at GastroArkansas in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.