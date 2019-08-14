Dr. Whitfield Knapple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitfield Knapple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Whitfield Knapple, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Locations
Pulaski Surgery Clinic3401 Springhill Dr Ste 400, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-3343
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never encountered a doctor that worked harder to help me than Dr Knapple. When his own efforts to help were unsuccessful, he found someone who could.. He was caring and would not stop until I was more healthy than I had been in decades. Thank you, Dr. Knapple!
About Dr. Whitfield Knapple, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912954504
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of Sc
- University Ark For Med Scis
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
