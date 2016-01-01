Overview

Dr. Whitaker Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Smith works at Smoky Mountain Primary Care in Maryville, TN with other offices in Rogersville, TN, Powell, TN and Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.