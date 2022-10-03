Dr. Weston Hickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weston Hickey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Weston Hickey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Hickey works at
Locations
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates7010 Champions Plaza Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77069 Directions (281) 890-4848
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 620, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-1978
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hickey has an amazing bedside manner. He’s not afraid to tell you things you need to do so you can extend your life. He gives you a professional educated evaluation from his years of experience with a smile and encouragement for your success in your treatment. He has a very amazing staff that makes the difference in good health care. There’s no rush .. there’s no racing through the appointment .. Dr Hickey answers every question. I was completely comfortable with the treatment he recommended and advise for changing habits to help with all my current health issues. I not only recommend him .. I personally would drag my family members to him because most people don’t want to see a doctor and after meeting him I guarantee they will be happy to come on their own lol
About Dr. Weston Hickey, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801047287
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickey has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.