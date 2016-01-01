Dr. Geddings accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weston Geddings, MD
Overview
Dr. Weston Geddings, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Geddings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geddings?
About Dr. Weston Geddings, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902168784
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geddings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geddings works at
Dr. Geddings has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geddings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geddings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geddings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.