Overview

Dr. Wesner Thenor-Louis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Thenor-Louis works at Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chlamydia Infections, Maternal Anemia and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.