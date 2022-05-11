Overview

Dr. Wesley Wu, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wu works at Bayou City Dermatology in Jersey Village, TX with other offices in Webster, TX, Houston, TX and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.