Dr. Wesley White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wesley White, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
University Urology PC1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 222, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9254Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Turkey Creek Location - Parkside Medical Plaza11440 Parkside Dr Ste 202, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 305-9254
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr White explains everything and gladly answers questions .
About Dr. Wesley White, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1730353780
Education & Certifications
- Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio
- University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.