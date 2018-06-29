Dr. W Whatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Whatley, MD
Overview
Dr. W Whatley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Whatley works at
Locations
-
1
East Alabama Ear, Nose & Throat1965 1st Ave, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 705-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery on Friday 6/22/18 he was a great dr.
About Dr. W Whatley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1740214626
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Auburn University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Whatley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whatley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whatley works at
Dr. Whatley has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whatley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley.
