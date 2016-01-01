See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Wesley Van Voorhis, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Wesley Van Voorhis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Van Voorhis works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA.

Locations

    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Bacterial Sepsis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Brain Abscess

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Wesley Van Voorhis, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • English
  • 1851481717
Education & Certifications

  • U Calif
  • U Calif
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
  • Internal Medicine
