Dr. Wesley Tyree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Tyree, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Tyree, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Tyree works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atria Heart Clinic16427 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 718-5072
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyree?
I am not a very trusting person, especially in the medical field, but I trust Dr Tryee. I have been a patient now for 9 years and have no regret. Finding a cardiologies when you need one is of utmost importance and can be difficult. I recommend him without hesitation, plus he listens and is not dismissive.
About Dr. Wesley Tyree, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1699975011
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyree works at
Dr. Tyree has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.