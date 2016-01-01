Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wesley Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 838-2400
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-5215Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wesley Thomas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1346778669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.