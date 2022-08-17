Dr. Wesley Thayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Thayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Thayer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Locations
Vanderbilt University Transplant Center1161 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-3574
Vanderbilt Department of Surgery1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3701, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with care and surgery I had with Dr. Thayer in 2018 (Breast reconstruction after mastectomy). Every time I get a mammogram or a breast exam, I hear professionally made comments about how well everything healed and how even the breasts are. Absolutely Perfect results! Very happy I went with Dr. Thayer.
About Dr. Wesley Thayer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thayer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Thayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thayer.
