Dr. Wesley Stotler, DO

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wesley Stotler, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Stotler works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC
    4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Wesley Stotler, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1013984251
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan International Foot and Ankle Center
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
