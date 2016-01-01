Dr. Wesley Shealey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shealey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Shealey, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Shealey, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Specialty Medicine - Infectious Disease - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd # 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wesley Shealey, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1912054867
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shealey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shealey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shealey.
