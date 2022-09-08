Overview

Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Schooler works at Wesley Schooler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.