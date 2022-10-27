Dr. Wesley Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Robertson, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Robertson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Robertson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-6277Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
He knew i gave my son cereal early by just thumping his belly. he told me he did a study that showed kids who got cereal fed to them before 4.5 5 months went on to become diabetic as adults. He is also a lawyer too. I liked him as my kids dr
About Dr. Wesley Robertson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154345031
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- UC San Francisco-Fresno
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.