Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesley Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wesley Reynolds, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
Chpg Neuroscience Sah11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reynolds treated me recently and I found him to be a superb doctor. He has a unique mix of experience, smarts and a sincere desire to serve that makes him a top doctor in my book. I would recommend him without reservation. Barry Boyer
About Dr. Wesley Reynolds, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1982869251
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
