Overview

Dr. Wesley Porta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Porta works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.