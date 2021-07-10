Dr. Wesley Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Mayer, MD
Dr. Wesley Mayer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center7200 Cambridge St Ste 10B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4001
Baylor College of Medicine Scott Dept of Urology1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 305, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 798-4001
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing DR Mayer since 2017. He's thorough, extremely friendly and personable, and has a great bedside manner. Always follows up with me after surgery or even after a procedure such as a biopsy. Always answers my MyChart messages immediately and is very gentle when exercising procedures especially the very invasive ones. He's the best as far as I'm concerned! Both my wife and I are his patients.
About Dr. Wesley Mayer, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Minimally Invasive Urology
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Urology
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayer speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.