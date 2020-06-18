Dr. Wesley Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Kong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wesley Kong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Kong works at
Locations
-
1
El Camino Urology Medical Group2490 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 540-2780
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kong?
Dr Kong has been treating me since 2015 and I couldn't be happier in the care I receive. He is smart, funny and thinks outside the box to tackle problems or symptoms. He is cognizant of the sensitive nature of his practice and makes patients feel at ease. His new test beats a culture hands down! He takes urgent appointments and makes the effort to help his patients feel better. He is creative in his approach and his surgical skills are top notch.
About Dr. Wesley Kong, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962602151
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- USC
- USC
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kong works at
Dr. Kong has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.