Overview

Dr. Wesley Kong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Kong works at El Camino Urology Medical Group in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.