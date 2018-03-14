Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD
Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Wesley Kinzie MD1401 Spanos Ct Ste 101, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 525-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had 2 Total Knee Replacements with Dr Kinzie and it has been a great experience - I would absolutely go to him for any Orthopedic need. His office staff is amazing - they were willing to help manage and direct the process for insurance coordination and any prior authorizations for me as an out of area patient. I cannot say enough about how great a surgeon he is and how I am thankful for the relief and confidence he provided me with.
About Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Joint Implant Surgeons Inc
- University Of Ks Med Center
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- Orthopedic Surgery
