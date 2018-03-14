Overview

Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Kinzie works at Wesley E Kinzie MD in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.