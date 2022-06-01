Dr. Wesley King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley King, MD
Dr. Wesley King, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Wesley A. King III, MD8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 385-1918Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Medicare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with meningioma and was referred to Dr. King by my primary care doctor. The moment I spoke with Dr. King, I knew I was in excellent hands. Dr. King is a warm, kind, and extremely talented doctor who I can't recommend enough. I felt quickly at ease during one of the scariest and surprising times of my adult life with a major surgery in the books for me. Look no further if you are in need of brain surgery. He is the absolute A Team. His surgical coordinator Susie is also fantastic. She made me feel comfortable reaching out with all my questions at any time, and made me feel as though I was the only patient around (which I know was not the case). My surgery went really well and the follow up and care from Dr. King made me feel so looked after and cared for. He's simply the best and I am beyond grateful to be a patient of his
About Dr. Wesley King, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French, German, Greek and Spanish
- 1649205394
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King speaks French, German, Greek and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
