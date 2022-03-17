See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Wesley Jones, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2 (12)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wesley Jones, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Jones works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Laurel Park in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Arthritis of the Elbow and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    1881 Pisgah Dr Bldg A, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malnutrition
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dehydration
Malnutrition
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dehydration

Malnutrition
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dehydration
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Blepharitis
Breast Pain
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Geriatric Assessment
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypogonadism
Indigestion
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 17, 2022
    I am a current patient of Dr. Jones. I discovered the numerous negative reviews of him as I was preparing to call his office about a booster for Covid. From reading them I think they come from the same person. I am sorry about this patient's experience. But my experience has been positive. He was a good listener and paid attention to my needs. I hope other patients who have had positive experiences will respond.
    Kay H. — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Wesley Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730289984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Laurel Park in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Malnutrition, Arthritis of the Elbow and Dehydration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

