Dr. Wesley Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wesley Jackson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 419-7050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 663-3975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Don't believe these bad reviews - Dr. Jackson took a significant amount of time during our initial visit. He answered all of my questions and explained what my condition was and the variables of treatment and surgery. I would highly recommend him as a physician. His office is well organized, on time and the staff are friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Wesley Jackson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194782995
Education & Certifications
- U. T. Houston/Baylor Houston-Texas Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Morton's Neuroma and Ankle Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.