Overview

Dr. Wesley Hicks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Hicks works at Roswell Park Cancer Institute Dermatology in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.