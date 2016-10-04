Dr. Wesley Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Herman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Anesthesia Management Services5421 La Sierra Dr, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 361-1443Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herman?
Dr. Herman took care of my 92-year-old father and did such an excellent job with his long neglected cataracs. He was very willing to work with of dad's hearing loss and was extremely caring and wanted to make sure we all understood everything going on. He has an excellent bedside manner and is enthusiastic about his work. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Wesley Herman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1508863101
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota, Department of Ophthalmology
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- University of North Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.