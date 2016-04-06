Dr. Wesley Hawfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Hawfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wesley Hawfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Hawfield works at
Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient175 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7759
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Hawfield!
About Dr. Wesley Hawfield, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1437379476
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawfield works at
Dr. Hawfield has seen patients for Lipomas, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawfield speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.