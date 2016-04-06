Overview

Dr. Wesley Hawfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Hawfield works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.