Dr. Wesley Hawfield, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wesley Hawfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Hawfield works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient
    175 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7759

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Apr 06, 2016
    Love Dr Hawfield!
    Emily Grogan in Pinnacle, NC — Apr 06, 2016
    About Dr. Wesley Hawfield, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1437379476
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

