Dr. Harnish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesley Harnish, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Harnish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Harnish works at
Locations
Eye Surgical & Medical Care550 S Cleveland Ave Ste E, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 899-2020
Comprehensive Eyecare of Central Ohio Inc450 Alkyre Run Ste 100, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 890-5692
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wesley Harnish, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1619979911
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
