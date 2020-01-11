Dr. Wesley Giles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Giles, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Giles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Gunbarrel Office at Erlanger East1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 267-0466
-
2
University Surgical Associates979 E 3rd St # C-300, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-0466
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Giles because I had high blood calcium score which indicated Hyperparathyroidism. He explained thoroughly what needed to be done after two tests were done to best tell where the problem parathyroid was. Immediately after having surgery the blood was tested and my PTH had come down which showed he had taken out what caused the imbalance. He is professional, knowledgeable, and a 5 star surgeon.
About Dr. Wesley Giles, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Giles has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.