Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of California - San Diego and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Gifford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alaska Neonatology Associates3340 Providence Dr Ste 366, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 331-4087
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gifford?
About Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316331341
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of California - San Diego
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gifford accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gifford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gifford works at
Dr. Gifford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gifford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gifford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gifford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.