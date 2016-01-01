See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Wesley Gabbard, MD

Critical Care Medicine
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Wesley Gabbard, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.

Dr. Gabbard works at Arteries And Veins Center in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM and Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Artery and Vein Center
    7500 N Mesa St Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79912 (915) 307-7800
  2
    Arteries and Veins of Las Cruces LLC
    3830 E Lohman Ave Ste 1, Las Cruces, NM 88011 (915) 307-7800
  3
    2204 Joe Battle Blvd Ste B104, El Paso, TX 79938 (915) 307-7800
  4
    Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point Hospice and Palliative Medicine Residency Program
    14000 Fivay Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 (727) 819-2929

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Acidosis
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Wesley Gabbard, MD

    Critical Care Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English
    NPI: 1053323527
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education: UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Gabbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

