Dr. Wesley Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wesley Fleming, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Fleming works at
Sleep Center Orange County4980 Barranca Pkwy Ste 170, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (714) 456-7002
Oasis Sports Medicine5471 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 571-0606
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
I've rarely met a doctor who is so invested in his patients' well-being. He demonstrates compassion, spends the necessary time, and engages thoughtfully with patient questions and concerns. I'm the son of a doctor and a nurse, so I've known many physicians in my life. I can tell you that in this age of insurance-driven treatment decisions and slow reimbursements, Dr. Fleming has managed to continue to practice with a focus on patients reminiscent of the days when doctors' offices didn't feel like the factories they've become today.
About Dr. Wesley Fleming, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205922945
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurology
