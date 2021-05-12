Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faunce III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville, FL and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cape Coral Office632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-5577
-
2
SGPA - Neurosurgery2500 Starling St Ste 403, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 466-5443Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good surgery performed on my lower back on 07/22/2019 and I’m doing fine.
About Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Shands - Gainesville, FL
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- University of Florida - Gainesville, FL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faunce III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faunce III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faunce III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faunce III has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faunce III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Faunce III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faunce III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faunce III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faunce III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.