Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (150)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville, FL and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Faunce III works at Southwest Florida Neurosurgical Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cape Coral Office
    632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 772-5577
    SGPA - Neurosurgery
    2500 Starling St Ste 403, Brunswick, GA 31520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 466-5443
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pathological Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 12, 2021
    Very good surgery performed on my lower back on 07/22/2019 and I'm doing fine.
    Charlotte Walker — May 12, 2021
    About Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003878877
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida Shands - Gainesville, FL
    Residency
    • University Of Fl College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida - Gainesville, FL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faunce III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faunce III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faunce III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faunce III has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faunce III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Faunce III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faunce III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faunce III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faunce III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

