Dr. Wesley Dunn, MD
Dr. Wesley Dunn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA.
Nancy Mavis, MD345 Lorton Ave Ste 104, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 504-3584
I have seen Dr Dunn for years. I am not a child or adolescent, but I started seeing him years ago I believe before he specialized. He is one of the kindest, most thoughtful psychiatrists I've met. He also thinks outside the box, and really thinks for himself .....which can be very hard to find in a physchiatrist. Also, he has no problem working hand in hadn't with my GP (very open to opinions of others) who I also think is great, so I feel like I have a great team.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.