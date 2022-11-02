Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Dennis works at
Locations
Arlington Sleep Disorder Center, Arlington, TX6518 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76001 Directions (817) 962-0381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor will answer all your questions and help you with any anxiety over sleep studies or sleep educations, or medicines. This Dr. never pushed me to do a sleep study knowing I had already had one, was willing to try again, and never once has his staff been rude or misleading. I have been seeing him for ten years or more and value speaking with him when needed. Everyone else who has a problem with him, only does because they are used to someone telling them what to do, not allowing them to make up their own mind. I hope that each of you who want to take control of your sleep to see this doctor.
About Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578629986
Education & Certifications
- 1998
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- 1989
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennis works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
