Dr. Wesley Dailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Dailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Naples Surgical Associates PA311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 308, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4650
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Several months ago I had a bowel resection performed by Dr. Dailey and I can't imagine it being done by a more capable surgeon. After a long history of diverticulosis with an increasing amount of flareups the doctor and I agreed that surgery was in order. The procedure went without a hitch and with a minimal amount of pain, just some soreness at the incision site. After a brief hospital stay my digestive system is now working better than it ever has and I'm 70. Both before and after the surgery Dr. Dailey displayed an reassuring knowledge of his craft (or should I say art) and a marvelous sense of humor and our visits did not end until he had answered all my questions and concerns and educated me in detail on the procedure and the recovery. I cannot recommend the good doctor highly enough and would give him 10 stars on this scale if I could.
About Dr. Wesley Dailey, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Florida State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.